" Les enquêtes de Kindaichi " est largement meilleur à " Détective Conan " mais vous n'êtes pas encore assez grand pour ce débat
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
266
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
axlenz
20
Likes
Likers
axlenz
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 189
visites since opening : 369832
axlenz > blog
all
Imposante cette PS5 mine de rien !
Playstachouffle
Couchée elle est bien plus imposante que ces grandes sœurs mine de rien...




Big mama
    tags : ps5
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    minbox, opthomas
    posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:03 PM by axlenz
    comments (29)
    axlenz posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:04 PM
    Couchée, c'est pas du tout sexy je trouve...
    stephenking posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:09 PM
    axlenz c'est même affreux je dirais, mais bon perso j'aurai pas le choix, ce sera couché
    sephi88 posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:10 PM
    Je la trouve ignoble.
    La plus laide de toutes les Playstation à ce jour.
    Mais bon qui choisit quelle console il va acheter en fonction de son design?
    Elle est d'ores et déjà précommandée, et j'ai heureusement suffisamment de place derrière ma télé pour la cacher.
    dono56 posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:10 PM
    Clairement je crois que je vais attendre une ps5 slim ^^'
    Je n'ai pas la place sur mon meuble tv x))
    goldmen33 posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:11 PM
    La grosse vache!
    amassous posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:12 PM
    Moche sur le coté , j’vais faire de la place pour la mettre verticale.
    stephenking posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:13 PM
    C'était beau comme ça sur les teasers de présentation mais maintenant, posé la comme ça ... ... ...
    axlenz posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:13 PM
    goldmen33 Big Mama!
    minbox posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:17 PM
    Tellement hâte
    voxen posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:18 PM
    Un très gros classeur explosé comme ceux que j'avais à force de balancer mon sac
    Mais bon, c'est le prix à payer pour encaisser le Ragnarok
    axlenz posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:21 PM
    voxen On encaisse pas le Ragnarok. C'est le Ragnarok qui t'encaisse
    voxen posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:21 PM
    axlenz tout le monde va encaisser Kratos Trop hâte
    ratchet posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:23 PM
    GoW Ragnarok rien que le nom si c'est l'officiel
    ouroboros4 posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:29 PM
    Avec cette épaisseur y a pas intérêt à entendre le moindre bruit venant du ventilo....
    jamrock posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:30 PM
    Très très laide couchée on dirait un bec de canard.
    poliof posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:31 PM
    Ah ouais en fait vla le boudin
    testament posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:34 PM
    minbox Fais pas ça mec, c'est jamais rentable d'acheter une console D1.
    calishnikov posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:34 PM
    Enfin des USB a l'arrière, quel idée de génie !
    metroidvania posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:35 PM
    Sublime
    niflheim posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:36 PM
    Je note que l'arrière est beau, la PS4 Pro c'était stylé aussi de ce côté. Ca rappelle cette bonne vieille PS3 Fat au niveau volume. Je sais déjà qu'elle aura la classe chez moi avec mon meuble, ma TV et ma barre de son Sony. Toute mon installation est ultra design
    mishinho posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:44 PM
    Il manque la hauteur quand elle est couchee...
    fiveagainstone posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:44 PM
    Sale, mais je m'en fou c'est plus la taille qui me pose problème. Je vais me démerder pour lui trouver une place.
    ravyxxs posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:46 PM
    amassous axlenz C'est pensé debout,et debout c'est largement mieux.
    kakakoleokuku posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:46 PM
    Trop voyante , trop imposante .

    Elle fait déjà kitch sans les années .
    amassous posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:48 PM
    ravyxxs clqirement
    mikazaki posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:48 PM
    Putain ces moche....
    kloko posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:49 PM
    c'est super moche
    torotoro59 posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:49 PM
    goldmen33 tu sauras bien boire son lait saligaud
    axlenz posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:50 PM
    ravyxxs C'est clair...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre