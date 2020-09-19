accueil
" Les enquêtes de Kindaichi " est largement meilleur à " Détective Conan " mais vous n'êtes pas encore assez grand pour ce débat
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Imposante cette PS5 mine de rien !
Playstachouffle
Couchée elle est bien plus imposante que ces grandes sœurs mine de rien...
Big mama
ps5
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
opthomas
posted the 09/19/2020 at 06:03 PM by
axlenz
comments (
29
)
axlenz
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:04 PM
Couchée, c'est pas du tout sexy je trouve...
stephenking
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:09 PM
axlenz
c'est même affreux je dirais, mais bon perso j'aurai pas le choix, ce sera couché
sephi88
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:10 PM
Je la trouve ignoble.
La plus laide de toutes les Playstation à ce jour.
Mais bon qui choisit quelle console il va acheter en fonction de son design?
Elle est d'ores et déjà précommandée, et j'ai heureusement suffisamment de place derrière ma télé pour la cacher.
dono56
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:10 PM
Clairement je crois que je vais attendre une ps5 slim ^^'
Je n'ai pas la place sur mon meuble tv x))
goldmen33
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:11 PM
La grosse vache!
amassous
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:12 PM
Moche sur le coté , j’vais faire de la place pour la mettre verticale.
stephenking
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:13 PM
C'était beau comme ça sur les teasers de présentation mais maintenant, posé la comme ça ... ... ...
axlenz
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:13 PM
goldmen33
Big Mama!
minbox
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:17 PM
Tellement hâte
voxen
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:18 PM
Un très gros classeur explosé comme ceux que j'avais à force de balancer mon sac
Mais bon, c'est le prix à payer pour encaisser le Ragnarok
axlenz
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:21 PM
voxen
On encaisse pas le Ragnarok. C'est le Ragnarok qui t'encaisse
voxen
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:21 PM
axlenz
tout le monde va encaisser Kratos
Trop hâte
ratchet
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:23 PM
GoW Ragnarok rien que le nom si c'est l'officiel
ouroboros4
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:29 PM
Avec cette épaisseur y a pas intérêt à entendre le moindre bruit venant du ventilo....
jamrock
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:30 PM
Très très laide couchée on dirait un bec de canard.
poliof
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:31 PM
Ah ouais en fait vla le boudin
testament
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:34 PM
minbox
Fais pas ça mec, c'est jamais rentable d'acheter une console D1.
calishnikov
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:34 PM
Enfin des USB a l'arrière, quel idée de génie !
metroidvania
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:35 PM
Sublime
niflheim
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:36 PM
Je note que l'arrière est beau, la PS4 Pro c'était stylé aussi de ce côté. Ca rappelle cette bonne vieille PS3 Fat au niveau volume. Je sais déjà qu'elle aura la classe chez moi avec mon meuble, ma TV et ma barre de son Sony. Toute mon installation est ultra design
mishinho
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:44 PM
Il manque la hauteur quand elle est couchee...
fiveagainstone
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:44 PM
Sale, mais je m'en fou c'est plus la taille qui me pose problème. Je vais me démerder pour lui trouver une place.
ravyxxs
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:46 PM
amassous
axlenz
C'est pensé debout,et debout c'est largement mieux.
kakakoleokuku
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:46 PM
Trop voyante , trop imposante .
Elle fait déjà kitch sans les années .
amassous
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:48 PM
ravyxxs
clqirement
mikazaki
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:48 PM
Putain ces moche....
kloko
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:49 PM
c'est super moche
torotoro59
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:49 PM
goldmen33
tu sauras bien boire son lait saligaud
axlenz
posted
the 09/19/2020 at 06:50 PM
ravyxxs
C'est clair...
