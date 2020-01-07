accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
262
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3fromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sid
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto49
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
osiris
,
kaiserx
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
link1983
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
dedad
,
marcus62
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
118
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
shiroyashagin
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
axlenz
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
jisngo
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
colibrie
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3211
visites since opening :
4228674
nicolasgourry
> blog
Quelques rendez-vous à ne pas manquer en Juillet
Nacon, société anciennement appelé Big Ben.
Mardi 7 Juillet / 19 Heures
Dimanche 12 Juillet / 12 Heures
Mardi 14 Juillet
Devolver Digital Showcase 2020
Mi-Juillet
Jeudi 23 Juillet / 1 heure (du matin)
Juillet (pas au début du mois)
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/01/2020 at 09:26 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
9
)
wickette
posted
the 07/01/2020 at 09:33 AM
Le play anime live je sens un truc bien cringy avec des nouvelles licences à foison et des remasters
.
Sinon Xbox pourrait annoncer cette date putin...ils font leur diva.
raioh
posted
the 07/01/2020 at 09:37 AM
"Stadia Connect"
mrvince
posted
the 07/01/2020 at 09:38 AM
Petit espoir de voir Elden Ring dans tout ça ? Et Silksong ?
bennj
posted
the 07/01/2020 at 09:39 AM
wickette
la conférence sony a été annoncé quoi une semaine avant la présentation (pour être décalée ensuite) ? Ca ne m'étonne pas que Microsoft fasse de même.
kekel
posted
the 07/01/2020 at 09:50 AM
mrvince
Étonnant ce silence de même pour COD
wickette
posted
the 07/01/2020 at 09:55 AM
bennj
Non mais là c'est une conférence E3 décalé, une conférence datée pour juin avant que le satané covid décide autrement
.
Sony n'ayant pas de planning E3 ou autre c'est différent. Là on parle d'une conférence déjà prévue, je concois qu'il a fallu readapter etc. Mais pour moi je pense que la conférence de Sony + le tollé de mai a fait qu'ils changent des trucs en rush, c'est juste mon hypothèse.
osiris
posted
the 07/01/2020 at 10:08 AM
Jreguardai surment ubi et xbox
thethreestrikes
posted
the 07/01/2020 at 10:23 AM
C'est pas encore mort Stadia ?
Sinon hormis le truc de Microsoft le reste ca pue un peu la defaite dans la lignée du Summer machin truc de juin qui a été un bide.
romgamer6859
posted
the 07/01/2020 at 10:44 AM
Ubi et xbox
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Sinon Xbox pourrait annoncer cette date putin...ils font leur diva.
Sony n'ayant pas de planning E3 ou autre c'est différent. Là on parle d'une conférence déjà prévue, je concois qu'il a fallu readapter etc. Mais pour moi je pense que la conférence de Sony + le tollé de mai a fait qu'ils changent des trucs en rush, c'est juste mon hypothèse.
Sinon hormis le truc de Microsoft le reste ca pue un peu la defaite dans la lignée du Summer machin truc de juin qui a été un bide.