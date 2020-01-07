« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Quelques rendez-vous à ne pas manquer en Juillet


Nacon, société anciennement appelé Big Ben.
Mardi 7 Juillet / 19 Heures



Dimanche 12 Juillet / 12 Heures



Mardi 14 Juillet



Devolver Digital Showcase 2020
Mi-Juillet



Jeudi 23 Juillet / 1 heure (du matin)



Juillet (pas au début du mois)
    posted the 07/01/2020 at 09:26 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    wickette posted the 07/01/2020 at 09:33 AM
    Le play anime live je sens un truc bien cringy avec des nouvelles licences à foison et des remasters .

    Sinon Xbox pourrait annoncer cette date putin...ils font leur diva.
    raioh posted the 07/01/2020 at 09:37 AM
    "Stadia Connect"
    mrvince posted the 07/01/2020 at 09:38 AM
    Petit espoir de voir Elden Ring dans tout ça ? Et Silksong ?
    bennj posted the 07/01/2020 at 09:39 AM
    wickette la conférence sony a été annoncé quoi une semaine avant la présentation (pour être décalée ensuite) ? Ca ne m'étonne pas que Microsoft fasse de même.
    kekel posted the 07/01/2020 at 09:50 AM
    mrvince Étonnant ce silence de même pour COD
    wickette posted the 07/01/2020 at 09:55 AM
    bennj Non mais là c'est une conférence E3 décalé, une conférence datée pour juin avant que le satané covid décide autrement .

    Sony n'ayant pas de planning E3 ou autre c'est différent. Là on parle d'une conférence déjà prévue, je concois qu'il a fallu readapter etc. Mais pour moi je pense que la conférence de Sony + le tollé de mai a fait qu'ils changent des trucs en rush, c'est juste mon hypothèse.
    osiris posted the 07/01/2020 at 10:08 AM
    Jreguardai surment ubi et xbox
    thethreestrikes posted the 07/01/2020 at 10:23 AM
    C'est pas encore mort Stadia ?

    Sinon hormis le truc de Microsoft le reste ca pue un peu la defaite dans la lignée du Summer machin truc de juin qui a été un bide.
    romgamer6859 posted the 07/01/2020 at 10:44 AM
    Ubi et xbox
