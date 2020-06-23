profile
Bladed Fury (Vanillaware-like) debarque enfin sur console
Le jeu d'action 2D Bladed Fury de Next Studio arrivera enfin sur PS4, Switch et One cet automne. Il est deja dispo sur Steam depuis fin 2018 (88% d'avis positif).

    posted the 06/23/2020 at 07:18 PM by guiguif
    kibix posted the 06/23/2020 at 07:26 PM
    pas mal du tout.
    suzukube posted the 06/23/2020 at 07:32 PM
    OUIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII
    testament posted the 06/23/2020 at 07:34 PM
    Je me suis dit "mouais" avant de voir les armes.
    kalas28 posted the 06/23/2020 at 07:38 PM
    ça à l'air grave et ça à de la gueule loin de la chiasse que veut nous pondre iga
    kuroni posted the 06/23/2020 at 07:59 PM
    kali posted the 06/23/2020 at 08:17 PM
