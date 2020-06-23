accueil
guiguif
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
171
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
guiguif
Bladed Fury (Vanillaware-like) debarque enfin sur console
Le jeu d'action 2D Bladed Fury de Next Studio arrivera enfin sur PS4, Switch et One cet automne. Il est deja dispo sur Steam depuis fin 2018 (88% d'avis positif).
posted the 06/23/2020 at 07:18 PM by
guiguif
comments (
6
)
kibix
posted
the 06/23/2020 at 07:26 PM
pas mal du tout.
suzukube
posted
the 06/23/2020 at 07:32 PM
OUIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII
testament
posted
the 06/23/2020 at 07:34 PM
Je me suis dit "mouais" avant de voir les armes.
kalas28
posted
the 06/23/2020 at 07:38 PM
ça à l'air grave et ça à de la gueule loin de la chiasse que veut nous pondre iga
kuroni
posted
the 06/23/2020 at 07:59 PM
kali
posted
the 06/23/2020 at 08:17 PM
testament
citer un membre
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo