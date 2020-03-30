- ダリ と 淳 -
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
all
[Switch]Un nouveau Trailer pour Brigandine + Date de sortie jap
News






Le come back d'une saga de Trpg qui fera
son retour exclusivement sur switch durant le printemps(25 juin au japon).
    posted the 03/30/2020 at 07:09 PM by rbz
    comments (24)
    mxk posted the 03/30/2020 at 07:14 PM
    Jolie ! Si je dis pas de bêtise, c'est le mec qui a illustrer les perso de Valkyrie Profile ? ça rend bien en tout cas :-)
    wilhelm posted the 03/30/2020 at 07:16 PM
    Brigandine... comme LE Brigandine de la PS1 ?
    rbz posted the 03/30/2020 at 07:17 PM
    wilhelm oui
    testament posted the 03/30/2020 at 07:17 PM
    J'aurais préféré un Langrisser dans ce style.
    hyoga57 posted the 03/30/2020 at 07:18 PM
    Et ça sortira uniquement en dématérialisé en occident.
    zekk posted the 03/30/2020 at 07:18 PM
    Les artworks sont top
    wilhelm oui
    uga posted the 03/30/2020 at 07:19 PM
    Lartwork c'est Yoshinari (les 2 freres oui kou et oyu) qui ont bossé sur valkyrie profile ^^
    rbz posted the 03/30/2020 at 07:19 PM
    zekk oui y'a du gros lvl
    mikazaki posted the 03/30/2020 at 07:22 PM
    Moi qui ne prend plus que du dema ces parfait ;p
    zekk posted the 03/30/2020 at 07:23 PM
    rbz c est clair !
    shambala93 posted the 03/30/2020 at 07:25 PM
    Super classe !
    almightybhunivelze posted the 03/30/2020 at 07:25 PM
    C'est plus du jeu video, c'est de la nécromancie. Mais excellente news sinon!
    testament posted the 03/30/2020 at 07:27 PM
    hyoga57 T'avais pas prévu de le prendre en jap ?

    Et puis si il sort en boite en US, ça va le faire.
    hyoga57 posted the 03/30/2020 at 07:30 PM
    testament Il sort en Asie avec des textes en Anglais.
    windrunner posted the 03/30/2020 at 07:35 PM
    zekk C'est pas le chara design de Valkyrie profile justement ?
    testament posted the 03/30/2020 at 07:39 PM
    hyoga57 Cool, ce sera mon 2 eme jeu import Switch, l'autre c'est la trilogie DQ.
    randyofmana posted the 03/30/2020 at 07:53 PM
    Aaah, voilà un chara design et une ambiance que j'aime !
    Hâte de voir ce que ça va donner du coup (je sais que je suis très sceptique, mais on n'est jamais à l'abri d'une mauvaise surprise...). Dommage si le only démat pour l'occident se confirme, il faudra passer par l'import...
    yurienu posted the 03/30/2020 at 07:56 PM
    Passé les artworks magnifiques et le chara super classe, le jeu en lui même est vraiment laid quand même. Niveau jeu mobile quoi
    Je sais bien que les graphismes n'ont jamais été la force 1ère du genre mais là... Même moi qui suit pas bien difficile, perso je peux pas
    Par contre, un T-rpg qui sort est toujours une bonne nouvelle.
    rbz posted the 03/30/2020 at 08:00 PM
    yurienu bof, on a vu tellement pire avec langrisser et compagnie, et ça reste toujours plus digeste qu'un three houses perso .. qui est une aberration technique en plus d'avoir une da fadasse
    uga posted the 03/30/2020 at 08:01 PM
    si ya la vf ou va franchement je prends!!
    rbz posted the 03/30/2020 at 08:03 PM
    uga VA confirmé
    guiguif posted the 03/30/2020 at 08:14 PM
    LRG sortira la version US en physique au passage
    yurienu posted the 03/30/2020 at 08:29 PM
    rbz Ah oui effectivement! Langrisser est particulièrement générique visuellement. Et je n'ai même pas fais Three houses finalement...
    Non mais je vis dans un rêve, j'aimerais tellement un T-rpg dans la veine d'un Final Fantasy Tactics... Avec une technique moderne. Mais bon, ça restera un rêve
    rbz posted the 03/30/2020 at 08:31 PM
    yurienu oui du rêve.^^" le Trpg c'est toujours un genre aussi niche et les studio sont de plus en plus frileux a sortir des thunes pour ce type de jeu.
