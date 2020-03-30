accueil
ダリ と 淳
[Switch]Un nouveau Trailer pour Brigandine + Date de sortie jap
News
Le come back d'une saga de Trpg qui fera
son retour exclusivement sur switch durant le printemps(25 juin au japon).
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/30/2020 at 07:09 PM by
rbz
comments (
24
)
mxk
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 07:14 PM
Jolie ! Si je dis pas de bêtise, c'est le mec qui a illustrer les perso de Valkyrie Profile ? ça rend bien en tout cas :-)
wilhelm
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 07:16 PM
Brigandine... comme LE Brigandine de la PS1 ?
rbz
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 07:17 PM
wilhelm
oui
testament
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 07:17 PM
J'aurais préféré un Langrisser dans ce style.
hyoga57
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 07:18 PM
Et ça sortira uniquement en dématérialisé en occident.
zekk
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 07:18 PM
Les artworks sont top
wilhelm
oui
uga
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 07:19 PM
Lartwork c'est Yoshinari (les 2 freres oui kou et oyu) qui ont bossé sur valkyrie profile ^^
rbz
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 07:19 PM
zekk
oui y'a du gros lvl
mikazaki
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 07:22 PM
Moi qui ne prend plus que du dema ces parfait ;p
zekk
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 07:23 PM
rbz
c est clair !
shambala93
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 07:25 PM
Super classe !
almightybhunivelze
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 07:25 PM
C'est plus du jeu video, c'est de la nécromancie
. Mais excellente news sinon!
testament
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 07:27 PM
hyoga57
T'avais pas prévu de le prendre en jap ?
Et puis si il sort en boite en US, ça va le faire.
hyoga57
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 07:30 PM
testament
Il sort en Asie avec des textes en Anglais.
windrunner
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 07:35 PM
zekk
C'est pas le chara design de Valkyrie profile justement ?
testament
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 07:39 PM
hyoga57
Cool, ce sera mon 2 eme jeu import Switch, l'autre c'est la trilogie DQ.
randyofmana
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 07:53 PM
Aaah, voilà un chara design et une ambiance que j'aime !
Hâte de voir ce que ça va donner du coup (je sais que je suis très sceptique, mais on n'est jamais à l'abri d'une mauvaise surprise...). Dommage si le only démat pour l'occident se confirme, il faudra passer par l'import...
yurienu
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 07:56 PM
Passé les artworks magnifiques et le chara super classe, le jeu en lui même est vraiment laid quand même. Niveau jeu mobile quoi
Je sais bien que les graphismes n'ont jamais été la force 1ère du genre mais là... Même moi qui suit pas bien difficile, perso je peux pas
Par contre, un T-rpg qui sort est toujours une bonne nouvelle.
rbz
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 08:00 PM
yurienu
bof, on a vu tellement pire avec langrisser et compagnie, et ça reste toujours plus digeste qu'un three houses perso .. qui est une aberration technique en plus d'avoir une da fadasse
uga
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 08:01 PM
si ya la vf ou va franchement je prends!!
rbz
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 08:03 PM
uga
VA confirmé
guiguif
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 08:14 PM
LRG sortira la version US en physique au passage
yurienu
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 08:29 PM
rbz
Ah oui effectivement! Langrisser est particulièrement générique visuellement. Et je n'ai même pas fais Three houses finalement...
Non mais je vis dans un rêve, j'aimerais tellement un T-rpg dans la veine d'un Final Fantasy Tactics... Avec une technique moderne. Mais bon, ça restera un rêve
rbz
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 08:31 PM
yurienu
oui du rêve.^^" le Trpg c'est toujours un genre aussi niche et les studio sont de plus en plus frileux a sortir des thunes pour ce type de jeu.
