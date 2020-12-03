profile
Jeux Vidéo
260
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
171
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4583
visites since opening : 5929250
guiguif > blog
all
Deux artworks pour l'A-RPG de Nippon Ichi Software
Alors qu'on attend des screens In Game, NIS montre les premiers artworks pour son futur A-RPG Shoujo Jigoku no Doku Musume. Le jeu est prevue le 25 Juin au Japon sur PS4 et Switch



    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/12/2020 at 09:50 AM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    koji posted the 03/12/2020 at 09:55 AM
    j'aime bien
    rendan posted the 03/12/2020 at 10:09 AM
    Stylé !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre