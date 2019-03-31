Gematsu



Comme chaque année, il va falloir éviter les pièges.

Ancient Games – Ancient Games, the developer of Mamotte Knight, has released Koshitte Knight: Yuuzou’s Great MML Strategy as a free download for PC in commemoration of its 30th anniversary.Arc System Works – Arc System Works has opened the official website for “Family Death Game,” a survival horror entry in its Family game series and a complete 180 from previous titles. The official website will only be open for one day.BoxBoy! – In response to Kirby going square (see below), BoxBoy is going round.Capcom Sound Team – Introducing “Automatic Sound Effect Generation AI.”D3 Publisher – Has a leaked video revealed Earth Defense Force 6!? (Spoiler: No, not it has not.)Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation – That day, darkness covered Venus Island. Introducing Zombienus Island!Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle – Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle has turned into a Butoden game. (Thanks, ResetEra.)Fate/Grand Order – DelightWorks has released Fate/Grand Order Quest, a field exploration-style RPG, for iOS via the App Store and Android via Google Play. This is real and can be downloaded and played free of charge, but please note that it contains spoilers for the story of Fate/Grand Order.GaijinHunter – Capcom has announced Monster Hunter for Google Stadia: “Monster Hunter: World was successful by embracing the latest technology. We’re excited at the new opportunities cloud gaming presents.”Google Japan – Google Japan has announced the new version of Google Japanese Input—the Spoon bending Version. “Spoon bending was reborn as an innovative typing device. You bend spoon to type. This is a typing device like no other.”Kirby – Starting today, Kirby is a square.Nippon Ichi Software – Nippon Ichi Software has updated the official Japanese website for Murder Detective: Jack the Ripper with an announcement that the game’s title has been changed to Chibi Detective: jack the ripper, and that the characters have been changed to cute, chibi versions, allowing even children to enjoy the game.Nvidia GeForce – Introducing GeForce RTX R.O.N., the world’s first holographic gaming assistant. “Bring your rig to life with powerful AI-enabled, real-time game coaching and 3D AR displays. Tame the beast within using all new RageConverter technology. Take on trolls with cutting-edge TrollDestroyer capabilities. Now you can do it all with GeForce RTX R.O.N. It Just Works!”PlayStation Asia – PlayStation Asia is celebrating 25 years of PlayStation with the release of “very limited collector’s edition merchandise.Street Fighter V – The world president (of Street Fighter V) challenges a shoot ’em up game. Play it here.Tales of the Rays – Tales of the Rays has implemented Tales of WHISteria. To play the mini-game, tap the Tales of WHISteria banner on the home screen.VisualArts Japan – Visual Arts has announced Shimanomon Fight Deluxe, a dream crossover of Key titles.Vooks – Rare returns to Nintendo with Rare Replay 64, a collection of 10 Rare titles for Switch.World End Heroes – The heroes of World End Heroes are becoming BuckeTuber’s / video content creators.Yakuza – A video of the latest entry in the Yakuza series starring Ichiban Kasuga has surfaced, which reveals that it has become a command-based RPG. While this is more than likely a joke, the footage shown does feature Ichiban Kasuga, so it is possible that command-based system shown in the video will appear as a Play Spot in the new Yakuza title. Read more about that here.