[Switch] Promotion indé : Quelques jeux à moins de 10€



Titre / Prix Normal / Prix Promotion / Date de fin de promotion

Thumper / 19,99€ / 7,99€ / 28 Décembre 2018
RIVE : Ultimate Edition / 14,99€ / 7,49€ / 31 Décembre 2018
Axiom Verge / 17,99€ / 8,99€ / 2 Janvier 2019
Yoku's Island Express / 19,99€ / 9,99€ / 2 Janvier 2019
20XX / 14,49€ / 8,69€ / 3 Janvier 2019
The Next Penelope / 12,99€ / 4,99€ / 3 Janvier 2019
Blossom Tales : The Sleeping King / 14,99€ / 9,99€ / 3 janvier 2019
Furi / 19,99€ / 9,99€ / 3 Janvier 2019
Detention / 10,49€ / 6,29€ / 3 Janvier 2019
Bomb Chicken / 13,49€ / 9,44€ / 3 Janvier 2019


https://www.nintendo.fr/Rechercher/Rechercher-299117.html?f=147394-5-81-3693-3259-4-11-1-1-10360
    posted the 12/20/2018 at 09:38 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    ryadr posted the 12/20/2018 at 10:21 PM
    Okami à 14€ !
    sora78 posted the 12/20/2018 at 10:25 PM
    Dommage pas de Dead Cells
    malroth posted the 12/20/2018 at 10:26 PM
    J'attends une promo de Thimbleweed park et les megaman X
    coldy posted the 12/20/2018 at 10:42 PM
    Je viens de orendre necrodancer à 3-4e, Nine parchments 6e pour du multi. Pensez à utiliser vos nintendo coins pour payer (chaque jeu physique enregistré vous en apporte, suffit de faire start dans le menu de la switch sur chaque jeu et enregistrer).
    cail2 posted the 12/20/2018 at 11:17 PM
    coldy
    Et les points récoltés ont une date d'expiration je présume ?
