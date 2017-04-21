profile
[Switch] Le A-RPG Kamiko se trouve une date en Europe
Le petit Action-RPG en pixelart Kamiko sorti sur l'Eshop japonais de la Switch il y a quelques jours est enfin daté en occident et ce sera pour le 27 Avril au prix de 5 euros.

    posted the 04/21/2017 at 12:36 PM by guiguif
    comments
    birmou posted the 04/21/2017 at 12:45 PM
    Propre
    fiveagainstone posted the 04/21/2017 at 12:46 PM
    Pour 5 balles je vais me laissé tenter, même si le 28 c'est plutôt chargé en sortie.
    Il y a aussi Over top de la Neo geo qui m'intrigue et qui sort le même jour.
    edgar posted the 04/21/2017 at 12:47 PM
    C'est vraiment honnête pour 5 euros.

    Sinon c'est quand ils veulent pour Hollow Knight ...
    kali posted the 04/21/2017 at 01:00 PM
    Il a l'air bien sympa.
    pokute posted the 04/21/2017 at 01:06 PM
    Je l'ai pris, il est vraiment sympa pour ce prix !
    rbz posted the 04/21/2017 at 01:06 PM
    attention c'est un jeu basé sur le speed run hein le jeu se termine en moins d'une heure pour le premier run
    sardinecannibale posted the 04/21/2017 at 01:27 PM
    Si l'E3 de Nintendo est bon, je pense que je me prendrais la Switch pour Noël.
    sonilka posted the 04/21/2017 at 02:01 PM
    Non merci. On dirait un jeu flash. 5e ? C'est le prix de Persona 4 Golden sur Vita actuellement. Vous savez ou investir
    hayatevibritania posted the 04/21/2017 at 02:20 PM
    sonilka Vous savez ou investir

    Dans Kamiko j'ai déjà P4G
    captaintoad974 posted the 04/21/2017 at 02:23 PM
    sonilka c'est sur tout les possesseur de switch on une Vita
    fiveagainstone posted the 04/21/2017 at 02:31 PM
    sonilka Il y a longtemps que c'est fait P4G
    guiguif posted the 04/21/2017 at 02:36 PM
    sonilka un jeu flash, qu'est-ce qu'il faut pas lire
    rbz posted the 04/21/2017 at 02:39 PM
    guiguif j'avoue, PA = jeu flash quoi c'est ridicule, surtout venant d'un pokéman comme sonilka
