Final Fantasy XVI
name : Final Fantasy XVI
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC -
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 10/20/2022
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 1890
visites since opening : 5771441
subscribers : 220
bloggers : 4
Final Fantasy XVI : Nouveau trailer!
Playstation 5
    tags : square enix ps5 final fantasy xvi
    colt, sora78, serve
    posted the 10/20/2022 at 02:01 PM by jenicris
    ravyxxs posted the 10/20/2022 at 02:05 PM
    Microsoft qui doit voir le tout d'un très mauvais oeil...et SONY qui souris en coin..

    C'est clairement la conférence de Sony qui s'éparpille là lol
    ouroboros4 posted the 10/20/2022 at 02:09 PM
    Cette baffe graphique bordel
    Day one
    zekk posted the 10/20/2022 at 02:09 PM
    colt posted the 10/20/2022 at 02:10 PM
    putain l'été sera chaudard
    serve posted the 10/20/2022 at 02:11 PM
    Ohlalalalalala c'est violent
