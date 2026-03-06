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name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
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zboubi480
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zboubi480
> blog
J’attendais la suite de ça, pas un Wolverine insipide...
Youtube
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https://youtu.be/Z0jIsNgxjVs?is=8wNtTlQpyhj_FWAV
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aeris201
posted the 06/03/2026 at 02:39 PM by
zboubi480
comments (
10
)
yogfei
posted
the 06/03/2026 at 02:44 PM
Tu attendais un jeu moyen ? Il était pas ouf...
altendorf
posted
the 06/03/2026 at 02:47 PM
micheljackson
posted
the 06/03/2026 at 02:50 PM
J'avais adoré ce jeu, les sensations manettes en main étaient excellentes.
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/03/2026 at 02:52 PM
Aaaaah Gamekyo et ces membres grincheux un délice avec un bon café et des brioches ????
churos45
posted
the 06/03/2026 at 02:52 PM
C'est quoi cette barre de vie ? Il est sortit en 2026 ou quoi
redxiii102
posted
the 06/03/2026 at 02:52 PM
Blasé ?
angelsduck
posted
the 06/03/2026 at 03:02 PM
Ha vous avez eu la chance de déjà y joué avec plus de trois mois d'avance. Quelle chance ! Car je ne vais pas vous faire l’affront de conclure que votre niveau est si bas que vous tirez ce type de conclusion sur juste une simple vidéo de quelques instant et sans prendre le jeu en main. Non pas possible.
shinz0
posted
the 06/03/2026 at 03:04 PM
C'est quoi ce jeu ?
Wolfverine Tomb Raider
guiguif
posted
the 06/03/2026 at 03:09 PM
A quel moment on peut trouver ça mieux que ce qu'on a eu hier ?
22
posted
the 06/03/2026 at 03:15 PM
yogfei
t'exagère, a l'époque ou les adaptations de films avaient mauvaise réputations, ce Wolverine a su se démarqué. Il était sanglant, jouissif, tous ce qu'on pouvait souhaité d'un BTA.
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