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Neo Geo : Plaion répond...
... et confirme par l'image que les jaquettes japonaises seront pleine page sur les boîtes des versions japonaises. Pas les françaises à cause de Peggy.

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    posted the 05/10/2026 at 12:00 AM by solarr
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