profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
6694
visites since opening :
12315706
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Bel's Fanfare : Nouveau Zelda-like 3D
Bel's Fanfare vient d'ouvrir sa page -
Kickstarter
- et est déjà doublement financé au moment ou je vous parle.
Il est developpé par Chiblig, les createurs de Mika and the Witch's Mountain et la franchise Mara.
Le jeu est prévu sur consoles et PC.
tags :
posted the 02/03/2026 at 11:22 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (4)
4
)
micheljackson
posted
the 02/03/2026 at 11:33 PM
Un Zelda-like, contrairement à botw et totk
onimusha
posted
the 02/04/2026 at 12:17 AM
y a un côté luigi’s mansion
zetalx
posted
the 02/04/2026 at 12:34 AM
magnifique on dirait un jeu ps2 mais avec un bon petit style sympa ^^
Ya quoi d'autre comme bon zelda like ? en manque depuis que Zelda est passé mode minecraft ^^
5120x2880
posted
the 02/04/2026 at 01:03 AM
J'allais un peu « gueuler » sur les inspirations mais eux-mêmes parlent de Majora's Mask et Undertale, alors pourquoi pas, même si j'ai du mal quand ça saute aux yeux (c'est mon problème
).
Ya quoi d'autre comme bon zelda like ? en manque depuis que Zelda est passé mode minecraft ^^