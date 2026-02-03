profile
Bel's Fanfare : Nouveau Zelda-like 3D


Bel's Fanfare vient d'ouvrir sa page -Kickstarter- et est déjà doublement financé au moment ou je vous parle.
Il est developpé par Chiblig, les createurs de Mika and the Witch's Mountain et la franchise Mara.
Le jeu est prévu sur consoles et PC.



    posted the 02/03/2026 at 11:22 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    micheljackson posted the 02/03/2026 at 11:33 PM
    Un Zelda-like, contrairement à botw et totk
    onimusha posted the 02/04/2026 at 12:17 AM
    y a un côté luigi’s mansion
    zetalx posted the 02/04/2026 at 12:34 AM
    magnifique on dirait un jeu ps2 mais avec un bon petit style sympa ^^
    Ya quoi d'autre comme bon zelda like ? en manque depuis que Zelda est passé mode minecraft ^^
    5120x2880 posted the 02/04/2026 at 01:03 AM
    J'allais un peu « gueuler » sur les inspirations mais eux-mêmes parlent de Majora's Mask et Undertale, alors pourquoi pas, même si j'ai du mal quand ça saute aux yeux (c'est mon problème ).
