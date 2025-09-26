profile
[Officiel] Magic The Gathering x Playstation
Exclusivités Playstation



Cette édition de Secret Lair sortira le 27 Octobre 2025.

L'édition contiendra les cartes :
Nathan Drake, Aloy, Jin Sakai, Joel, Ellie jeune, Ellie adulte, Abby, Kratos Grecque, Kratos Nordique, Atreus.









Playstation x Wizard Of The Coast - https://blog.playstation.com/2025/09/26/first-in-depth-look-at-magic-the-gathering-secret-lair-x-playstation-collaboration-launching-this-october/
    posted the 09/26/2025 at 09:16 PM by aozora78
    comments (4)
    aozora78 posted the 09/26/2025 at 09:19 PM
    Evidemment, Sony semble encore oublié qu'ils sont plus que ces 4 licences

    Je suis même surpris qu'il y ai Ghost Of Tsushima. Mais ouai pas de AstroBot, de Ratchet & Clank ou de Bloodborne évidemment, on prefère mettre 2 fois Ellie et Abby quoi...
    kurosu posted the 09/26/2025 at 09:58 PM
    Jin Sakai
    shambala93 posted the 09/26/2025 at 10:03 PM
    Jamais vraiment accroché à Atreus. A voir ce que donne la prochaine étape pour Kratos mais si on a le droit à une sorte de reboot, ça ne me dérangerait pas.
    battossai posted the 09/26/2025 at 10:08 PM
    Après en fantasy ou "humanoides" ce sont les licences les plus appropriées on va dire.

    Même si Magic a accueilli des trucs WTF comme Street Fighter ou Spiderman je vois mal du Parappa The Rapper ou licences oubliées.

    A la rigueur du Shadow of Colossus ou Medievil ça pourrait le faire.
