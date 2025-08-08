profile
Majora's Mask se refait une petite beauté
Solarr the PC Master
Lorsque Bourgerie ôte le masque de Majora, nulle angine mais l'antidote Unreal Engine.
Finalement : un beau lifting que n'aurait pas renié Chibritte.

Clocktown et Termina.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_0JDfMYA8M&t=131s
    posted the 08/08/2025 at 11:33 AM by solarr
    comments (6)
    amario posted the 08/08/2025 at 11:39 AM
    Super taf.
    soulfull posted the 08/08/2025 at 11:45 AM
    C'est super beau mais trop propre, je ne ressens aucune melancolie.
    rocan posted the 08/08/2025 at 11:51 AM
    Super boulot, mais on ne retrouve pas l'esprit désespérant de l'original. Cela vient des couleurs, notamment du ciel.
    beyondgood074 posted the 08/08/2025 at 11:57 AM
    Enfin un projet artistique qui transpire pas le "Unreal Assets" ! C'est chouette !
    5120x2880 posted the 08/08/2025 at 12:05 PM
    soulfull C'est pas le but je pense, pour ça c'est plutôt 2Ship2Harkinian, le jeu natif sur PC
    marcelpatulacci posted the 08/08/2025 at 12:16 PM
    soulfull temp mieux poto parce que mélancolie pas bon pour la santé.
