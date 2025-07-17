profile
Night Striker Gear: Le gros trailer
La license Night Striker Gear reviendra avec M2 pour un nouvel opus prévu cette année sur Switch et PC.

    posted the 07/17/2025 at 04:15 PM by guiguif
    stardustx posted the 07/17/2025 at 05:53 PM
    Ils ont aussi annoncé une compile avec le night striker original, operation wolf, operation thunderbolt et space gun sur steam et switch (jouable avec le joycon en mode pointeur)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NnS0U4uIZ4
