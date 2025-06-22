profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5768
visites since opening : 9503142
nicolasgourry > blog
all
D.S : O.T.B 2 et F.M 3 Remake sortent cette semaine



Death Stranding 2 : On the beach sort cette semaine
1) Day One
2) Plus tard, mais c'est sur que je le prendrais
3) J'attends les tests
4) Il ne m'intéresse pas




Front Mission 3 Remake sort cette semaine
1) Day One
2) Plus tard, mais c'est sur que je le prendrais
3) J'attends les tests
4) Il ne m'intéresse pas
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/22/2025 at 05:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    jf17 posted the 06/22/2025 at 05:17 PM
    Death stranding 2 j'attendrai la version pc
    Front mission ne m'intéresse pas
    ducknsexe posted the 06/22/2025 at 05:20 PM
    Death stranding 2
    3) c'est un bon Somnifère puissant
    yukilin posted the 06/22/2025 at 05:57 PM
    Les deux jeux ne m'intéressent pas du tout.
    tylercross posted the 06/22/2025 at 06:56 PM
    1 (ds2) et 4
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo