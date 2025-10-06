profile
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 5745
visites since opening : 9457154
Rushing Beat X aussi sur NS2 + Demo jouable (Steam)


Steam (Demo dispo)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTVUEe8eU9s
    posted the 06/10/2025 at 02:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    cyr posted the 06/10/2025 at 02:22 PM
    Và falloir que Nintendo fasse comme moïse.
    Séparé l'eshop en 2.

    D'un côté les jeux boîte et indee sérieux et de l'autre, tous les truc qui s'apparente à un jeux mais bon voilà.

    Je ne vise pas le jeux en question.
