Comparaison street 6 Xbox series s vs switch 2
Ont les dit de puissance similaire mais l'une est un cran au dessus.
Devinez laquelle

https://youtu.be/2FvjO9eIW5c?si=NQy0635XFsqg5nsS
    posted the 04/05/2025 at 03:51 PM by elicetheworld
    comments (5)
    shanks posted the 04/05/2025 at 03:56 PM
    J'ai mis la vidéo en lien direct.
    Pas hésiter à me demander quand ça ne fonctionne pas.
    elicetheworld posted the 04/05/2025 at 04:01 PM
    Merci bien
    aeris90 posted the 04/05/2025 at 04:13 PM
    Ah ouais quand meme

    Le version Switch 2 c'est la superior version
    rbz posted the 04/05/2025 at 04:25 PM
    plaisant de revoir nintendo avec une machine qui en a peu dans le bide.
    defcon5 posted the 04/05/2025 at 04:25 PM
    Un peu hasardeux de comparer précisément, vu que les signaux capturés n'ont pas la même origine, mais oui, il semblerait que la S2 n'ait pas grand chose à envier aux machines de type Série S, PS4 pro... (en docké, tout du moins)

    Je commence à être hypé : j’hésite entre elle et la Switch 1, dont j'imagine une forte baisse de prix, en fin d'année...
