name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
$witch 2 : console chouette - prix STUPIDE - Mode Souris Live !
310 euros importable du japon... mais zonée

Intéressant le Mode Souris à partir de 1mn14

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F20TP7ZATq0
    posted the 04/03/2025 at 08:30 PM by solarr
    comments (8)
    shanks posted the 04/03/2025 at 08:32 PM
    Ah ouais, Chieze et Siphano dans le même live, faut s'accrocher là.
    lz posted the 04/03/2025 at 08:41 PM
    Ils parlent du prix des jeux, pas de la console. Et ils ont abordé le cas du Japon qui est très particulier compte tenu de l'état de leur monnaie
    kratoszeus posted the 04/03/2025 at 09:02 PM
    Ah oui t es en mode spam, pareil que lors de la ps5 pro le fou du site
    solarr posted the 04/03/2025 at 09:02 PM
    kratoszeus
    solarr posted the 04/03/2025 at 09:04 PM
    2h à 6h30 d'autonomie. Donc si elle tient 3h00, avec son HDR, sa taille d'écran de 8 pouces, ce serait un "petite victoire".
    solarr posted the 04/03/2025 at 09:05 PM
    en jouant à un AAA
    solarr posted the 04/03/2025 at 09:10 PM
    A partir de la minute 1'14, intéressant d'entendre parler du mode Souris.
    jackfrost posted the 04/03/2025 at 09:43 PM
    Je n'arrive pas à cliquer sur la vidéo.
