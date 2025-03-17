profile
[Saturn] Le RPG Arcana Strikes traduit en Anglais
Le RPG Arcana Strikes, RPG a base de cartes, est enfin jouable en anglais.
Vous pouvez recuperer le patch ici .



    angelsduck
    posted the 03/17/2025 at 12:36 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    zephon posted the 03/17/2025 at 12:49 PM
    sympa que la commu saturn existe encore
    micheljackson posted the 03/17/2025 at 01:02 PM
    Il vaut quoi ce jeu ?
    Sur Saturn, j'attends toujours une traduction de Tengai Makyou The Apocalypse 4.
    sussudio posted the 03/17/2025 at 01:21 PM
    zephon Elle a toujours été active il me semble
    dormir13hparjour posted the 03/17/2025 at 01:22 PM
    Ça a l'air très sympa mais très lent.
