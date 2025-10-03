profile
Steel Seed: Trailer, Images et Date de sortie
Steel Seed du studio "Storm in a Teacup" (Close to the Sun) sortira le 10 Avril sur PS5, Xbox et PC.



























    posted the 03/10/2025 at 06:00 PM by guiguif
    tripy73 posted the 03/10/2025 at 06:14 PM
    J'avais fait la démo sur PC lors d'un Steam Fest, mais pas convaincu du gameplay et des mécaniques d'évolution du perso, même si le contexte de l'histoire m'attirait avec le délire de l'usine géante.
