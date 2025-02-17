profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
133
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5499
visites since opening : 9005869
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Famitsu sales (2/17/25 – 2/23/25) Like a Dragon à l'abordage du top
1. [PS5] Like a Dragon: Pirates in Hawaii – 68,219 / NEW
2. [PS4] Like a Dragon: Pirates in Hawaii – 36,942 / NEW
3. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – 10,714 / 206,163
4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,418 / 6,259,102
5. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 9,988 / 1,199,061
6. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 4,659 / 1,551,593
7. [NSW] Minecraft – 4,424 / 3,815,718
8. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 3,855 / 8,077,233
9. [NSW] It Takes Two – 3,359 / 125,648
10. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 2,932 / 5,526,005

Switch OLED – 27,306
Switch Lite – 8,394
PS5 – 6,602
PS5 Pro – 5,205
Switch – 3,472
PS5 Digital Edition – 1,749
Xbox Series S – 1,300
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 156
Xbox Series X – 79
PS4 – 22

39 172 Switch / 13 556 PS5 / 1 535 XSXIS
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/27/2025 at 01:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    icebergbrulant posted the 02/27/2025 at 01:20 PM
    La semaine prochaine, la PS5 fera 100.000 ventes... ou pas
    aeris90 posted the 02/27/2025 at 01:33 PM
    icebergbrulant Tu penses que la Switch se fera découper la semaine prochaine par 2 fines lames, l'Epée Broyeuse et la Masamune ?
    leonsilverburg posted the 02/27/2025 at 01:46 PM
    Génial ce bon départ pour Like A Dragon!
    Mais vivement la semaine pro avec Monster Hunter!!!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo