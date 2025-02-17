1. [PS5] Like a Dragon: Pirates in Hawaii – 68,219 / NEW

2. [PS4] Like a Dragon: Pirates in Hawaii – 36,942 / NEW

3. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – 10,714 / 206,163

4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,418 / 6,259,102

5. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 9,988 / 1,199,061

6. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 4,659 / 1,551,593

7. [NSW] Minecraft – 4,424 / 3,815,718

8. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 3,855 / 8,077,233

9. [NSW] It Takes Two – 3,359 / 125,648

10. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 2,932 / 5,526,005



Switch OLED – 27,306

Switch Lite – 8,394

PS5 – 6,602

PS5 Pro – 5,205

Switch – 3,472

PS5 Digital Edition – 1,749

Xbox Series S – 1,300

Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 156

Xbox Series X – 79

PS4 – 22



39 172 Switch / 13 556 PS5 / 1 535 XSXIS