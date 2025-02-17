1. [PS5] Like a Dragon: Pirates in Hawaii – 68,219 / NEW
2. [PS4] Like a Dragon: Pirates in Hawaii – 36,942 / NEW
3. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – 10,714 / 206,163
4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,418 / 6,259,102
5. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 9,988 / 1,199,061
6. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 4,659 / 1,551,593
7. [NSW] Minecraft – 4,424 / 3,815,718
8. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 3,855 / 8,077,233
9. [NSW] It Takes Two – 3,359 / 125,648
10. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 2,932 / 5,526,005
Switch OLED – 27,306
Switch Lite – 8,394
PS5 – 6,602
PS5 Pro – 5,205
Switch – 3,472
PS5 Digital Edition – 1,749
Xbox Series S – 1,300
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 156
Xbox Series X – 79
PS4 – 22
39 172 Switch / 13 556 PS5 / 1 535 XSXIS
