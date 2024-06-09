profile
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
[Multi] Night Slashers : Remake / Date


Night Slashers est un jeu d'arcade classique qui a vu le jour en 1994 et se dresse toujours comme l'un des meilleurs titres du genre « beat’em up » à ce jour !

Date : 26 Septembre 2024


Steam (Demo dispo)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XuHZQuEtN5E&t
    posted the 09/06/2024 at 01:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    gasmok2 posted the 09/06/2024 at 01:20 PM
    Je suis pas convaincu par les graphismes, je préfère le pixel art pour le coup
    losz posted the 09/06/2024 at 01:27 PM
    Ca ressemble à rien, l'original est plus beau...un autre remake bidon de Forever Entertainment.
