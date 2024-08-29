profile
all
PS5 Pro caché via Kojima ?!


    posted the 08/29/2024 at 09:29 AM by jenicris
    comments (12)
    kevisiano posted the 08/29/2024 at 09:33 AM
    C'est une XBOX
    jenicris posted the 08/29/2024 at 09:33 AM
    kevisiano la Switch 2
    marchale posted the 08/29/2024 at 09:33 AM
    Putains le con elle va cramé si il l'a laisse comme ça
    neetsen posted the 08/29/2024 at 09:36 AM
    Mais non c'est une Playstation Net Yaroze
    pharrell posted the 08/29/2024 at 09:51 AM
    Je pense plutôt que c'est un dev kit...
    brook1 posted the 08/29/2024 at 09:52 AM
    c'est le kit dev de la PS5pro qui d'après Tom henderson est exactement le même que celui de la PS5
    zboubi480 posted the 08/29/2024 at 09:52 AM
    cette photo est en train de créer un buzz énorme alors qu'il a juste mis une serviette sur le repas que vient de lui livrer UBER
    Trés beau coup de pub et de marketing : tout le monde y voit la PS5 Pro et ça republie avec son petit commentaire. Kojima est un génie
    keiku posted the 08/29/2024 at 10:17 AM
    pourquoi faire un evenement d'un truc aussi insignifiant on parle d'une ps5pas d'une 6
    newtechnix posted the 08/29/2024 at 10:21 AM
    elle a l'air ENORME si c'est vrai

    C'est un kit de dev...alors sans doute qu'il doit pas montrer qu'il bosse avec de façon privilégié avant les autres
    newtechnix posted the 08/29/2024 at 10:23 AM
    Ce troll de kojima il a voulu faire une diversion avec ses baskets flashis ( de très mauvais goût ) mais personnes les a regardé
    jenicris posted the 08/29/2024 at 10:26 AM
    newtechnix
    leonr4 posted the 08/29/2024 at 10:28 AM
    jenicris https://www.dealabs.com/magazine/voici-le-nom-le-design-de-la-nouvelle-console-de-playstation-avec-plein-dautres-details-inedits-59094
