Top 5 Gamekyo des Meilleurs jeux Intelligent.

5 ) Braid / 6 Points



4 ) The Talos Principle / 8 Points



2 ) The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild / 9 Points



The Witness / 9 Points



1) Portal 2 / 12 Points



Mention honorable, Meilleurs jeux intelligent avec 6 Points :

La licence Professeur Layton

6 votes, dont 3 pour le premier.



Ils ont eu 5 Points :

Outer wilds / Metroid Prime / Programme d'entraînement cérébral du Dr Kawashima

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Jonathan Blow a conçus : Braid et The Witness