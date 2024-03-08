profile
[Résultat] Top 5 / Meilleurs jeux Intelligent / Gamekyo


Top 5 Gamekyo des Meilleurs jeux Intelligent.


5 ) Braid / 6 Points


4 ) The Talos Principle / 8 Points


2 ) The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild / 9 Points

The Witness / 9 Points


1) Portal 2 / 12 Points


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mention honorable, Meilleurs jeux intelligent avec 6 Points :
La licence Professeur Layton
6 votes, dont 3 pour le premier.

Ils ont eu 5 Points :
Outer wilds / Metroid Prime / Programme d'entraînement cérébral du Dr Kawashima


Jonathan Blow a conçus : Braid et The Witness

Merci aux 35 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


Meilleurs jeux Intelligent et leur point respectif
    comments
    misterwhite posted the 08/03/2024 at 07:27 PM
    Braid, incroyable, le jeu qui m'as fait découvrir l'univers de l'indé
    slyder posted the 08/03/2024 at 07:51 PM
    Witness avant Talos Principle, je vois que beaucoup trop de personnes n'ont jamais touché à cette pépite d'une intelligence extrêmement rare dans son récit, ses énigmes, son scénario et son message, bref faites Talos, ce jeu est unique, il va lire en vous !
    mrpopulus posted the 08/03/2024 at 07:56 PM
    The Witness un putain de chef d'œuvre cérébral. Bravo Jonathan Blow !
    marcelpatulacci posted the 08/03/2024 at 08:19 PM
    Faut vraiment que je l'essaye le Braid !
