[Resultat] Top 3 / Meilleurs jeux Drôle / Gamekyo


Top 3 Gamekyo des Meilleurs jeux Drôle (désopilant) .


J'ai modifié l'intitulé "Top 5" par "Top 3" par rapport aux nombres de participants (et les points).

3 ) Borderlands 2 / 4 Points


2 ) South Park : Le Bâton de la Vérité / 5 Points


1) Conker's Bad Fur Day / 7 Points


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mention honorable, Meilleurs jeux émouvant avec 3 Points :
The Curse Of Monkey Island / GTA V / The Stanley parable / Portal 2


Merci aux 19 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


Meilleurs jeux drôle et leur point respectif
