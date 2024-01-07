1. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – 33,828 / 122,253
2. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 10,965 / 7,826,755
3. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 8,112 / 5,892,324
4. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru – 6,155 / 1,082,636
5. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,637 / 3,559,645
6. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – 4,962 / 198,104
7. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 4,147 / 5,536,767
8. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 4,124 / 1,881,896
9. [NSW] Dragon Saikyou Ou Zukan: Battle Colosseum – 4,042 / NEW
10. [PS5] Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 3,881 / 34,886
Switch OLED – 33,231
PS5 – 24,553
Switch Lite – 14,460
PS5 Digital Edition – 5,171
Switch – 5,034
Xbox Series X – 1,612
Xbox Series S – 387
PS4 – 124
52 725 Switch / 29 724 PS5 / 1 999 XSXIS
