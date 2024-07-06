profile
[PC/PS5/XSX] Akimbot (Ratchet/Jack-Like) à sa date


Par le développeur de Pumpkin Jack

Date de sortie : 29 Aout 2024

Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6eXAO6lZZng
    bourbon, destati
    posted the 06/07/2024 at 12:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    neetsen posted the 06/07/2024 at 12:04 PM
    Autant le jeu a l'air cool autant le perso ressemble a s'y méprendre à Ratchet avec la dernière armure du jeu
    destati posted the 06/07/2024 at 01:21 PM
    Le jeu a vraiment l'air cool. J'aime bien le fait qu'ils souhaitent faire des jeux du style de l'ère PS2. Un bel hommage !
