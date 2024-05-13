1. [PS5] Stellar Blade – 10,935 / 91,099
2. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 10,536 / 3,570,190
3. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,096 / 5,842,332
4. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,007 / 7,771,954
5. [NSW] Minecraft – 4,646 / 3,526,590
6. [NSW] Endless Ocean Luminous – 4,486 / 39,782
7. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 4,223 / 1,855,966
8. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 3,927 / 4,301,105
9. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 3,678 / 5,509,947
10. [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime – 3,448 / 168,996
Switch OLED – 30,579
PS5 – 13,827
Switch Lite – 6,587
PS5 Digital Edition – 3,738
Switch – 3,540
Xbox Series X – 1,803
Xbox Series S – 765
PS4 – 53
40 706 Switch / 17 565 PS5 / 2 568 XSXIS
PS : La semaine prochaine, il y a la sortie de Paper Mario sur Switch
posted the 05/23/2024 at 01:55 PM by nicolasgourry
Ça reste un peu morose quand meme, les memes jeux + faibles ventes nouveaux jeux switch comme ps5