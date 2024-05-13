profile
Jeux Vidéo
278
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
129
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5176
visites since opening : 8228267
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Famitsu sales (5/13/24 – 5/19/24) / Eve sauve encore l'honneur de la PS5
1. [PS5] Stellar Blade – 10,935 / 91,099
2. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 10,536 / 3,570,190
3. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,096 / 5,842,332
4. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,007 / 7,771,954
5. [NSW] Minecraft – 4,646 / 3,526,590
6. [NSW] Endless Ocean Luminous – 4,486 / 39,782
7. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 4,223 / 1,855,966
8. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 3,927 / 4,301,105
9. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 3,678 / 5,509,947
10. [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime – 3,448 / 168,996

Switch OLED – 30,579
PS5 – 13,827
Switch Lite – 6,587
PS5 Digital Edition – 3,738
Switch – 3,540
Xbox Series X – 1,803
Xbox Series S – 765
PS4 – 53

40 706 Switch / 17 565 PS5 / 2 568 XSXIS
PS : La semaine prochaine, il y a la sortie de Paper Mario sur Switch
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    xylander
    posted the 05/23/2024 at 01:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    ouken posted the 05/23/2024 at 02:11 PM
    Aie.
    xylander posted the 05/23/2024 at 03:10 PM
    La domination de la Switch au Japon, ç'est hallucinant...
    wickette posted the 05/23/2024 at 05:35 PM
    Vivement la switch 2 et vivement un bon showcase apparemment mai/juin pour PS

    Ça reste un peu morose quand meme, les memes jeux + faibles ventes nouveaux jeux switch comme ps5
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo