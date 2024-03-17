profile
all
P.P : S / R.O.T.R / D.D 2 / A.I.T.D sortent cette semaine



1 ) Day one
2 ) j’achèterais plus tard
3 ) Je vais d'abord attendre les tests
4 ) Un jeu que je n’achèterais pas

1 ) Day one
2 ) j’achèterais plus tard
3 ) Je vais d'abord attendre les tests
4 ) Un jeu que je n’achèterais pas

1 ) Day one
2 ) j’achèterais plus tard
3 ) Je vais d'abord attendre les tests
4 ) Un jeu que je n’achèterais pas

1 ) Day one
2 ) j’achèterais plus tard
3 ) Je vais d'abord attendre les tests
4 ) Un jeu que je n’achèterais pas

    posted the 03/17/2024 at 05:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    wazaaabi posted the 03/17/2024 at 06:08 PM
    Obligé de cliquer pour voir ces quoi ces abréviations

    Peach : peut être 2 mais s’il y a un minimum de challenge

    Ronin : 3

    Dogma: 4 pas mon style …

    Alone in the Dark : 3
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/17/2024 at 06:09 PM
    wazaaabi il y a beaucoup de jeux cette semaine, désolé ^^
    tylercross posted the 03/17/2024 at 06:19 PM
    Peach - 2
    Ronin - 1
    DD2 - 1
    Alone - 3
    yukilin posted the 03/17/2024 at 06:22 PM
    Peach - 2 si le jeu a suffisamment de contenu.
    Rise of the Ronin - 3
    Dragon Dogma 2 - 4
    Alone in the Dark - 4
