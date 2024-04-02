1. [PS5] Persona 3 Reload – 76,368 / NEW

2. [PS5] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 48,754 / NEW

3. [PS4] Persona 3 Reload – 40,024 / NEW

4. [NSW] Jujutsu Kaisen : Cursed Clash – 25,242 / NEW

5. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 22,083 / NEW

6. [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island – 18,103 / 103,527

7. [PS4] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – 16,503 / 93,637

8. [PS5] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – 15,388 / 118,328

9. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 14,140 / 1,715,110

10. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! – 11,464 / 960,282



Switch OLED – 30,419

PS5 – 27,066

PS5 Digital Edition – 7,418

Switch Lite – 7,376

Switch – 4,171

Xbox Series S – 1,613

Xbox Series X – 1,564

PS4 – 605

New 2DS LL – 12



41 966 Switch / 34 484 PS5 / 3 177 XS