Famitsu sales (11/27/23 – 12/3/23) / Dragon Quest Monsters en force
1. [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – 346,583 / NEW
2. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! – 64,946 / 477,956
3. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 61,794 / 1,150,511
4. [NSW] Super Mario RPG – 24,099 / 379,754
5. [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 13,366 / 978,683
6. [NSW] WarioWare: Move It – 9,597 / 74,279
7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 8,464 / 5,556,552
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 7,925 / 3,325,906
9. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 7,224 / 7,591,150
10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 7,106 / 5,336,148

Switch OLED Model – 57,012 (6,195,126)
PlayStation 5 – 35,552 (4,156,858 )
Switch Lite – 13,048 (5,609,188 )
Switch – 8,995 (19,626,057)
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 7,394 (639,574)
Xbox Series X – 1,925 (240,922)
PlayStation 4 – 853 (7,909,608 )
Xbox Series S – 265 (294,039)
New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 15 (1,192,675)

79 055 Switch / 42 946 PS5 / 2 190 XSX
    posted the 12/07/2023 at 01:07 PM
    posted the 12/07/2023 at 03:20 PM
    La preuve qu'un jeu de série B amusant peut bien marcher. Et que les consoles à 600 balles c'est pas l'alpha et l'omega.
