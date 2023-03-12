1. [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – 346,583 / NEW

2. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! – 64,946 / 477,956

3. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 61,794 / 1,150,511

4. [NSW] Super Mario RPG – 24,099 / 379,754

5. [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 13,366 / 978,683

6. [NSW] WarioWare: Move It – 9,597 / 74,279

7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 8,464 / 5,556,552

8. [NSW] Minecraft – 7,925 / 3,325,906

9. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 7,224 / 7,591,150

10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 7,106 / 5,336,148



Switch OLED Model – 57,012 (6,195,126)

PlayStation 5 – 35,552 (4,156,858 )

Switch Lite – 13,048 (5,609,188 )

Switch – 8,995 (19,626,057)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 7,394 (639,574)

Xbox Series X – 1,925 (240,922)

PlayStation 4 – 853 (7,909,608 )

Xbox Series S – 265 (294,039)

New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 15 (1,192,675)



79 055 Switch / 42 946 PS5 / 2 190 XSX