Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 4958
visites since opening : 7658567
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[Switch] Shin chan : Shiro of Coal Town / Date (Jap)


(INTRO)



Shin-chan et la famille Nohara visitent la ville d’Akita.
Le jeu dépeint la vie de Shin-chan.

Date : 22 Février 2024
Il est prévu aussi de le sortir plus tard en Occident




Site Officiel
    posted the 11/01/2023 at 09:35 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    keiku posted the 11/01/2023 at 10:46 AM
    je le prendrais bien celui la, la DA est magniphique
    minoru posted the 11/01/2023 at 10:53 AM
    Avec un peu de chance il sortira en Août chez nous , est ce que le premier a bien marché ?
