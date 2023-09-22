profile
[TGS] Black Finger Jet: Video du Metal Slug-like
Video off screen de gameplay du Metal Slug like de Kohachi Studio (Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift).
Prévu pour l'heure sur PC, d'autres plates-formes sont en considération.

    posted the 09/22/2023 at 05:11 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    kujotaro posted the 09/22/2023 at 07:49 PM
    Vraiment cool. Vivement.
