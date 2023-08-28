profile
Jeux Vidéo
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
Le nouveau jeu du développeur de Steel Assault


Neon Inferno est développé par Zenovia Interactive.
Dès que le jeu aura sa fiche Steam et son trailer officiel, je reparlerais de ce jeu dans le groupe "L'univers de l'indé"

PS : Merci Kevisiano
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fvzg9bkbucg
    posted the 08/28/2023 at 03:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    alucardk posted the 08/28/2023 at 04:13 PM
    Steel Assault hélas était bien trop court et difficile, clairement déçu pour ça justement.
    yukilin posted the 08/28/2023 at 04:30 PM
    Pas aimé Steel assaut. Le gameplay et l'équilibre global du jeu étaient très moyen. En plus c'était bien trop court.
