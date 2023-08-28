accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Le nouveau jeu du développeur de Steel Assault
Neon Inferno est développé par Zenovia Interactive.
Dès que le jeu aura sa fiche Steam et son trailer officiel, je reparlerais de ce jeu dans le groupe "L'univers de l'indé"
PS : Merci Kevisiano
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fvzg9bkbucg
posted the 08/28/2023 at 03:40 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
2
)
alucardk
posted
the 08/28/2023 at 04:13 PM
Steel Assault hélas était bien trop court et difficile, clairement déçu pour ça justement.
yukilin
posted
the 08/28/2023 at 04:30 PM
Pas aimé Steel assaut. Le gameplay et l'équilibre global du jeu étaient très moyen. En plus c'était bien trop court.
