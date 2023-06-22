profile
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Crymachina Story Trailer
Nouveau trailer pour Crymachina qui sortira chez nous cet automne sur PS5, PS4, Switch et PC via NISA.
Il s'agit de la suite spirituelle de Crystar.







    posted the 06/22/2023 at 04:37 PM by guiguif
    chronokami posted the 06/22/2023 at 04:41 PM
    Sailor Moon en guest
