1. [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – 21,014 / 357,157
2. [PS5] Resident Evil 4 – 18,510 / 108,172
3. [PS4] Resident Evil 4 – 16,604 / 101,975
4. [NSW] Winning Post 10 – 12,979 / NEW
5. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 12,426 / 4,972,063
6. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 10,762 / 3,969,635
7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,377 / 5,224,493
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 8,133 / 3,091,142
9. [PS5] Winning Post 10 – 7,144 / NEW
10. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 7,101 / 1,045,270
Switch OLED – 38,880
PS5 – 28,654
Switch – 10,359
Switch Lite – 7,304
PS5 Digital Edition – 6,023
PS4 – 1,540
Xbox Series X – 312
Xbox Series S – 309
New 2DS LL – 29
56 543 Switch / 34 677 PS5 / 621 XSXIS
La semaine dernière, nous étions dans les mêmes eaux.
54 653 Switch / 38 964 PS5 / 583 XSXIS
tags :
posted the 04/06/2023 at 01:05 PM by nicolasgourry