Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Famitsu sales (2/27/23 – 3/5/23) / PS5 à 3 Millions
1. [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – 62,581 / 251,612
2. [PS5] Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – 30,132 / NEW
3. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 24,592 / 4,908,398
4. [PS4] Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – 17,699 / NEW
5. [NSW] Rune Factory 3 Special – 16,627 / NEW
6. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 14,766 / 3,918,766
7. [NSW] Octopath Traveler II – 14,085 / 68,080
8. [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy – 13,449 / 139,535
9. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,295 / 5,183,660
10. [NSW] Metroid Prime Remastered – 7,960 / NEW

PS5 – 60,403
Switch OLED – 45,752
PS5 Digital Edition – 18,009
Switch – 11,463
Switch Lite – 9,310
PS4 – 1,655
Xbox Series X – 708
Xbox Series S – 140
New 2DS LL – 66

78 412 PS5 / 66 525 Switch / 848 XSXIS
3 057 112 PS5 (PlayStation 5 : 2 638 017 + PlayStation 5 Digital Edition : 419 095)
    posted the 03/09/2023 at 01:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    nyseko posted the 03/09/2023 at 01:22 PM
    Ah, problème de stocks ?
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/09/2023 at 01:24 PM
    J’ai l’impression que le lancement de la PS5 a démarré en février 2023 au Japon
    sora78 posted the 03/09/2023 at 01:50 PM
    La PS5 fait plus que la PS3 et la PS4 en leur temps de quelques dizaines de milliers d'unités sur le même laps de temps.
