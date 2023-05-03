1. [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – 62,581 / 251,612

2. [PS5] Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – 30,132 / NEW

3. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 24,592 / 4,908,398

4. [PS4] Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – 17,699 / NEW

5. [NSW] Rune Factory 3 Special – 16,627 / NEW

6. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 14,766 / 3,918,766

7. [NSW] Octopath Traveler II – 14,085 / 68,080

8. [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy – 13,449 / 139,535

9. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,295 / 5,183,660

10. [NSW] Metroid Prime Remastered – 7,960 / NEW



PS5 – 60,403

Switch OLED – 45,752

PS5 Digital Edition – 18,009

Switch – 11,463

Switch Lite – 9,310

PS4 – 1,655

Xbox Series X – 708

Xbox Series S – 140

New 2DS LL – 66



78 412 PS5 / 66 525 Switch / 848 XSXIS

3 057 112 PS5 (PlayStation 5 : 2 638 017 + PlayStation 5 Digital Edition : 419 095)