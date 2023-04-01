profile
Planning eastasiasoft début 2023


1 ) Mugen Souls - Printemps 2023 - Switch
2 ) Rainbow Skies - 2023 - Switch
3 ) Schildmaid MX - 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX
4 ) Hot Blood - 2023 - Consoles/PC
5 ) Burrow of the Fallen Bear - 12 Janvier 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS5
6 ) Wings of Bluestar - 18 Janvier 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX
7 ) Sissa's Path - 25 Janvier 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX
8 ) Albacete Warrior - 1er février 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX
9 ) The Redress of Mira - 8 février 2023 - PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX
10 ) Ayre and the Crystal Comet - Début 2023 - PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX
11 ) Cions of Vega - Début 2023 - PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX
12 ) EchoBlade - Début 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX
13 ) Hyper-5 - Début 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX
14 ) Pocket Witch - 15 février 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX
15 ) Reverie : Sweet As Edition - Début 2023 - PS5/XOne/XSX/PC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tRQ1B51_MIM
    posted the 01/04/2023 at 08:50 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    guiguif posted the 01/04/2023 at 10:58 AM
    Bandant...
    hyoga57 posted the 01/04/2023 at 12:10 PM
    guiguif Il y a que Wings of Blustar qui sort du lot.

    Le reste, ce sont des jeux éclatés et de vieux portages Switch comme Rainbow Skies et l'ignoble Mugen Souls.
