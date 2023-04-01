1 ) Mugen Souls - Printemps 2023 - Switch2 ) Rainbow Skies - 2023 - Switch3 ) Schildmaid MX - 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX4 ) Hot Blood - 2023 - Consoles/PC5 ) Burrow of the Fallen Bear - 12 Janvier 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS56 ) Wings of Bluestar - 18 Janvier 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX7 ) Sissa's Path - 25 Janvier 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX8 ) Albacete Warrior - 1er février 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX9 ) The Redress of Mira - 8 février 2023 - PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX10 ) Ayre and the Crystal Comet - Début 2023 - PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX11 ) Cions of Vega - Début 2023 - PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX12 ) EchoBlade - Début 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX13 ) Hyper-5 - Début 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX14 ) Pocket Witch - 15 février 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX15 ) Reverie : Sweet As Edition - Début 2023 - PS5/XOne/XSX/PC