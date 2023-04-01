accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
articles :
4589
4589
visites since opening :
6785784
6785784
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Planning eastasiasoft début 2023
1 ) Mugen Souls - Printemps 2023 - Switch
2 ) Rainbow Skies - 2023 - Switch
3 ) Schildmaid MX - 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX
4 ) Hot Blood - 2023 - Consoles/PC
5 ) Burrow of the Fallen Bear - 12 Janvier 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS5
6 ) Wings of Bluestar - 18 Janvier 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX
7 ) Sissa's Path - 25 Janvier 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX
8 ) Albacete Warrior - 1er février 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX
9 ) The Redress of Mira - 8 février 2023 - PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX
10 ) Ayre and the Crystal Comet - Début 2023 - PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX
11 ) Cions of Vega - Début 2023 - PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX
12 ) EchoBlade - Début 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX
13 ) Hyper-5 - Début 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX
14 ) Pocket Witch - 15 février 2023 - Switch/PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX
15 ) Reverie : Sweet As Edition - Début 2023 - PS5/XOne/XSX/PC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tRQ1B51_MIM
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/04/2023 at 08:50 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
2
)
guiguif
posted
the 01/04/2023 at 10:58 AM
Bandant...
hyoga57
posted
the 01/04/2023 at 12:10 PM
guiguif
Il y a que Wings of Blustar qui sort du lot.
Le reste, ce sont des jeux éclatés et de vieux portages Switch comme Rainbow Skies et l'ignoble Mugen Souls.
Le reste, ce sont des jeux éclatés et de vieux portages Switch comme Rainbow Skies et l'ignoble Mugen Souls.