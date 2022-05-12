1. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 277,676 / 3,702,482
2. [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures – 143,650 / NEW
3. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 51,315 / 3,497,714
4. [NSW] Witch on the Holy Night – 39,759 / NEW
5. [PS4] Witch on the Holy Night – 26,585 / NEW
6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 21,583 / 4,949,748
7. [NSW] Minecraft – 21,094 / 2,898,728
8. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 17,187 / 810,251
9. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – 13,466 / 31,113
10. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 11,239 / 938,508
Switch OLED – 102,962
Switch – 30,608
Switch Lite – 24,536
PS5 – 16,615
PS4 – 3,150
PS5 Digital Edition – 2,207
Xbox Series S – 1,306
Xbox Series X – 218
New 2DS LL – 64
158 106 Switch / 18 822 PS5 / 1 524 XSXIS
