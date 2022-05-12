1. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 277,676 / 3,702,482

2. [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures – 143,650 / NEW

3. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 51,315 / 3,497,714

4. [NSW] Witch on the Holy Night – 39,759 / NEW

5. [PS4] Witch on the Holy Night – 26,585 / NEW

6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 21,583 / 4,949,748

7. [NSW] Minecraft – 21,094 / 2,898,728

8. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 17,187 / 810,251

9. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – 13,466 / 31,113

10. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 11,239 / 938,508



Switch OLED – 102,962

Switch – 30,608

Switch Lite – 24,536

PS5 – 16,615

PS4 – 3,150

PS5 Digital Edition – 2,207

Xbox Series S – 1,306

Xbox Series X – 218

New 2DS LL – 64



158 106 Switch / 18 822 PS5 / 1 524 XSXIS