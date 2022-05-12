profile
Jeux Vidéo
272
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4567
visites since opening : 6733852
nicolasgourry > blog
Famitsu sales (12/5/22 – 12/11/22)
1. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 277,676 / 3,702,482
2. [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures – 143,650 / NEW
3. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 51,315 / 3,497,714
4. [NSW] Witch on the Holy Night – 39,759 / NEW
5. [PS4] Witch on the Holy Night – 26,585 / NEW
6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 21,583 / 4,949,748
7. [NSW] Minecraft – 21,094 / 2,898,728
8. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 17,187 / 810,251
9. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – 13,466 / 31,113
10. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 11,239 / 938,508

Switch OLED – 102,962
Switch – 30,608
Switch Lite – 24,536
PS5 – 16,615
PS4 – 3,150
PS5 Digital Edition – 2,207
Xbox Series S – 1,306
Xbox Series X – 218
New 2DS LL – 64

158 106 Switch / 18 822 PS5 / 1 524 XSXIS
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/15/2022 at 01:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    marchand2sable posted the 12/15/2022 at 01:24 PM
    Nintendo domine complètement au Japon, j'espère de très bonne ventes pour Bayo 3 au passage.
    defcon5 posted the 12/15/2022 at 01:58 PM
    PS5 et Xbox c'est bien faiblard à 2 semaines de noël...
    hyoga57 posted the 12/15/2022 at 02:29 PM
    On signalera que Witch on the Holy Night vient d'atteindre les 110 000 ventes. Soit plus de 40 000 ventes en démat...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo