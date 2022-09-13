profile
IronFall : Invasion porté sur Switch

C'est une exclusivité qui était sortie sur 3DS.


Il sortira exclusivement sur Switch en 2023
    posted the 09/13/2022 at 07:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    arrrghl posted the 09/13/2022 at 07:09 PM
    VD dev ! les génie de l'optimisation des consoles nintendo ce jeu était impressionnant sur 3ds ! mais je l'ai jamais pris ... peut être sur switch à petit prix !
