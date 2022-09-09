accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."

profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles :
4420
visites since opening :
6423803
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Switch] Disney Illusion Island / Trailer
C'est une exclusivité Switch
Date de sortie : 2023
-Il sera disponible uniquement en démat-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3JOaTkG9io
posted the 09/09/2022 at 08:20 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
8
)
smashfan
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 08:25 PM
En demat uniquement
wilhelm
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 08:25 PM
Quackshot et World of Illusion starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck semblent tellement loin...
Des décennies après, on ne retrouve toujours pas la qualité d'antan avec les licences Disney.
axlenz
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 08:28 PM
pour une sortie only demat pourquoi en faire une exclu...
guiguif
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 08:28 PM
cheum
negan
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 08:28 PM
C'est une exclusivité Switch
Oui comme tous les autres qui arrivent après ailleurs
Sinon quel horreur le design pas etonnant que ca sort sur NS ...
yukilin
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 08:30 PM
quand je pense à un World of illusions, je trouve ce trailer assez immonde.
negan
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 08:31 PM
AH MAIS C'EST LES MECS DERRIERE LE DERNIER BATTLETOAD
PAS ETONNANT QUE CE SOIT SI LAID
yanissou
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 08:42 PM
Une pale copie de rayman legend
