Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 4420
visites since opening : 6423803
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Disney Illusion Island / Trailer


C'est une exclusivité Switch
Date de sortie : 2023
-Il sera disponible uniquement en démat-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3JOaTkG9io
    posted the 09/09/2022 at 08:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    smashfan posted the 09/09/2022 at 08:25 PM
    En demat uniquement
    wilhelm posted the 09/09/2022 at 08:25 PM
    Quackshot et World of Illusion starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck semblent tellement loin...

    Des décennies après, on ne retrouve toujours pas la qualité d'antan avec les licences Disney.
    axlenz posted the 09/09/2022 at 08:28 PM
    pour une sortie only demat pourquoi en faire une exclu...
    guiguif posted the 09/09/2022 at 08:28 PM
    cheum
    negan posted the 09/09/2022 at 08:28 PM
    C'est une exclusivité Switch

    Oui comme tous les autres qui arrivent après ailleurs

    Sinon quel horreur le design pas etonnant que ca sort sur NS ...
    yukilin posted the 09/09/2022 at 08:30 PM
    quand je pense à un World of illusions, je trouve ce trailer assez immonde.
    negan posted the 09/09/2022 at 08:31 PM
    AH MAIS C'EST LES MECS DERRIERE LE DERNIER BATTLETOAD

    PAS ETONNANT QUE CE SOIT SI LAID
    yanissou posted the 09/09/2022 at 08:42 PM
    Une pale copie de rayman legend
