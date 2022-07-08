accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
articles :
5522
visites since opening :
8309622
guiguif
> blog
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Tokyo Stories annoncé sur Consoles et PC
L'editeur japonais Drecom annonce Tokyo Stories (titre peut-être non définitif) sur consoles et PC pour l'année prochaine.
Aucun genre n'a été dévoilé même si ce petit trailer peut deja donner une vague idée.
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
yukilin
,
destati
,
teel
,
marcelpatulacci
posted the 08/07/2022 at 09:41 AM by
guiguif
guiguif
comments (
4
)
4
)
cliana
posted
the 08/07/2022 at 09:56 AM
Un simulateur de dépression
testament
posted
the 08/07/2022 at 09:58 AM
cliana
yukilin
posted
the 08/07/2022 at 10:53 AM
J'aime beaucoup la DA. A voir le jeu lui-même. Je ne suis pas non plus friand des histoires ou l'ambiance dépeignant la vie urbaine comme déprimante etc. C'est très stéréotypé, même si pas complétement faux non plus sur certains aspects
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 08/07/2022 at 12:05 PM
Oulaaaa...j'ai lu Toy Story moi...
