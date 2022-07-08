profile
Tokyo Stories annoncé sur Consoles et PC


L'editeur japonais Drecom annonce Tokyo Stories (titre peut-être non définitif) sur consoles et PC pour l'année prochaine.
Aucun genre n'a été dévoilé même si ce petit trailer peut deja donner une vague idée.




    yukilin, destati, teel, marcelpatulacci
    posted the 08/07/2022 at 09:41 AM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    cliana posted the 08/07/2022 at 09:56 AM
    Un simulateur de dépression
    testament posted the 08/07/2022 at 09:58 AM
    cliana
    yukilin posted the 08/07/2022 at 10:53 AM
    J'aime beaucoup la DA. A voir le jeu lui-même. Je ne suis pas non plus friand des histoires ou l'ambiance dépeignant la vie urbaine comme déprimante etc. C'est très stéréotypé, même si pas complétement faux non plus sur certains aspects
    marcelpatulacci posted the 08/07/2022 at 12:05 PM
    Oulaaaa...j'ai lu Toy Story moi...
