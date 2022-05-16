profile
Fire Force: Une 3eme saison et un jeu video


Terminé en Fevrier dernier, le manga Fire Force de Ohkubo Atsushi (Soul Eater) aura le droit a une 3eme (et ultime ?) saison en animé.
Cette derniere sera accompagné par un jeu video appellé Fire Force: Enbu no Shô dont on ne sait encore rien.

https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/fr/news/2022-05-16/une-troisieme-saison-et-un-jeu-video-original-annonce-pour-fire-force/.185670
    posted the 05/16/2022 at 06:57 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    yanissou posted the 05/16/2022 at 08:07 PM
    bonne nouvelle la s2 m'a laissé sur ma faim
