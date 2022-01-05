profile
Jeux Vidéo
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Si vous aimez les analyses des jeux vidéo






et d'autres encore


Une chaine you tube (Esquive la Boule de Feu) qui fait spécifiquement de l'analyse à un rythme d'une vidéo par mois.
    plistter
    posted the 05/01/2022 at 10:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    forte posted the 05/01/2022 at 11:43 AM
    Et ses analyses sont fantastiques oui. J'ai découvert ca il y a quelques semaines, et chapeau !
