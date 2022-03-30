profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Snow Bros. Snow Bros : Nick & Tom Special / Date


Date de sortie : 19 Mai 2022

C'est le remaster d'un jeu d'arcade sortie en 1990.
Le gameplay est assez semblable à celui Bubble Bobble.
Un nouveau mode a été rajouté "Monster Challenge"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ICkYWvtBmuc
    posted the 03/30/2022 at 07:40 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    keiku posted the 03/30/2022 at 07:58 AM
    ca fait longtemps ce jeu, un bubble bobble like que j'avais beaucoup apprécié a l'époque
