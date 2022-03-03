accueil
profile
Who likes this ?
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
Who likes this ?
guiguif
articles :
guiguif
> blog
Time on Frog Island: Une version boite chez Merge Games
Le jeu d'aventure Trading Time desormais nommé Time on Frog Island aura le droit a une version physique sur Switch, Xbox, PS4 et PS5. Pas encore de date de sortie
posted the 03/03/2022 at 02:30 PM by
guiguif
comments (
3
)
hyoga57
posted
the 03/03/2022 at 02:32 PM
Guiguif
Tu as également ceci qui sort en physique en Asie.
https://www.play-asia.com/pac-man-museum/13/70f8p9
guiguif
posted
the 03/03/2022 at 02:34 PM
hyoga57
je t'avoue que Pacman c'est pas ma grande tasse de thé ^^
hyoga57
posted
the 03/03/2022 at 02:36 PM
guiguif
Moi non plus, mais j'ai vu qu'ils l'avaient listé.
Pareil pour Capcom Fighting Collection et Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series.
