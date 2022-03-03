profile
Jeux Vidéo
guiguif
guiguif
Time on Frog Island: Une version boite chez Merge Games
Le jeu d'aventure Trading Time desormais nommé Time on Frog Island aura le droit a une version physique sur Switch, Xbox, PS4 et PS5. Pas encore de date de sortie



    posted the 03/03/2022 at 02:30 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    hyoga57 posted the 03/03/2022 at 02:32 PM
    Guiguif Tu as également ceci qui sort en physique en Asie.

    https://www.play-asia.com/pac-man-museum/13/70f8p9
    guiguif posted the 03/03/2022 at 02:34 PM
    hyoga57 je t'avoue que Pacman c'est pas ma grande tasse de thé ^^
    hyoga57 posted the 03/03/2022 at 02:36 PM
    guiguif Moi non plus, mais j'ai vu qu'ils l'avaient listé.

    Pareil pour Capcom Fighting Collection et Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series.
