Tango Gameworks (Ghostwire Tokyo) annonce deja son prochain jeu
et c'est..... pas encore une exclue Xbox mais un gatcha Smartphone a venir sur IOS et Android

https://www.gematsu.com/2022/02/zenimax-asia-and-tango-gameworks-announce-hero-dice-for-ios-android
    posted the 02/15/2022 at 10:44 AM by guiguif
    comments (8)
    skuldleif posted the 02/15/2022 at 10:46 AM
    MDR
    romgamer6859 posted the 02/15/2022 at 11:01 AM
    Au secours
    ducknsexe posted the 02/15/2022 at 11:03 AM
    Sony c'est accaparer de l exclusivité temporaire d un an, ça fait partie du deal avec Ghostwire Tokyo
    romgamer6859 posted the 02/15/2022 at 11:06 AM
    C'est là qu'on voit qu'au lieu de respecter les accords (deathloop, ghostwire) ils auraient mieux fait de les casser, ça aurait rempli un peu leur planning, notamment ghostwire en mars car à court terme on voit aucune différence c'est clair
    yukilin posted the 02/15/2022 at 11:10 AM
    zekk posted the 02/15/2022 at 11:17 AM
    jenicris posted the 02/15/2022 at 11:18 AM
    nosphor68 posted the 02/15/2022 at 11:47 AM
    Mais je veux mon The Evil Within 3 bordel !!!!!!……..
