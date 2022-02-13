profile
Jeux Vidéo
273
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
124
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4183
visites since opening : 5884756
nicolasgourry > blog
[Résultat] Top "5" / Jeux VR / Gamekyo
Spécial = Top 5 VR




Voici le "top 5" Gamekyo des jeux VR.

5) Star Wars : Squadrons / 3 Points

2020

5) Blood and Truth / 3 Points

2019


4) Moss / 4 Points

2018


3) Resident Evil 7 / 6 Points

2017


2) ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission / 7 Points

2018


1) Half-Life : Alyx / 9 Points

2020


Le top "5" sera en fonction de "catégories" des points reçus, car il y a très peu de votant, donc difficile de faire un top "5" clair.
Merci aux 12 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


PS : Tout les jeux avec leur point respectif
Les dates correspondent généralement à la sortie européenne sur le support de l'époque.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/13/2022 at 02:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    idd posted the 02/13/2022 at 02:15 PM
    Alyx sur ps5 j'ai trop hâte même si au stade rêve pour le moment ^^

    Sinon très bon top
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo