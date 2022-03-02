profile
Famitsu sales (1/24/22 – 1/30/22)
1. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 1,424,657 / NEW
2. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 19,169 / 833,192
3. [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl – 14,951 / 2,483,102
4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 13,064 / 4,400,203
5. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 12,986 / 4,739,797
6. [NSW] Minecraft – 10,663 / 2,496,078
7. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 8,695 / 7,166,966
8. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 7,733 / 3,059,839
9. [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – 7,127 / 237,549
10. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 6,749 / 2,584,176

Switch OLED – 46,947
Switch – 32,331
Switch Lite – 19,800
PS5 – 21,871
PS5 Digital Edition – 1,468
Xbox Series X – 1,098
Xbox Series S – 598
New 2DS LL – 267
PS4 – 11

Switch 99 078 / 23 339 PS5 / 1 696 XSXIS
https://www.gematsu.com/2022/02/famitsu-sales-1-24-22-1-30-22

PS : Pokemon est bien au dessus des estimations que j'avais "estimé à 900 000" !
    posted the 02/03/2022 at 01:07 PM by nicolasgourry
    zekk posted the 02/03/2022 at 01:10 PM
    Beau démarrage pour Arceus !
    amassous posted the 02/03/2022 at 01:20 PM
    Plus gros démarrage que Diamant/Perle pendant Noel.
    kidicarus posted the 02/03/2022 at 01:42 PM
    Et pour mettre un pavé dans la mare aux canardsa ceux qui te sortent quand un jeu switch est devant oui mais y a pas le déma
    kikoo31 posted the 02/03/2022 at 01:57 PM
    newtechnix posted the 02/03/2022 at 02:29 PM
    1. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 1,424,657 / NEW

    badaboom

    Le temps passe, le temps vieillit... sauf Pokemon
