1. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 1,424,657 / NEW
2. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 19,169 / 833,192
3. [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl – 14,951 / 2,483,102
4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 13,064 / 4,400,203
5. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 12,986 / 4,739,797
6. [NSW] Minecraft – 10,663 / 2,496,078
7. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 8,695 / 7,166,966
8. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 7,733 / 3,059,839
9. [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – 7,127 / 237,549
10. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 6,749 / 2,584,176
Switch OLED – 46,947
Switch – 32,331
Switch Lite – 19,800
PS5 – 21,871
PS5 Digital Edition – 1,468
Xbox Series X – 1,098
Xbox Series S – 598
New 2DS LL – 267
PS4 – 11
Switch 99 078 / 23 339 PS5 / 1 696 XSXIS
https://www.gematsu.com/2022/02/famitsu-sales-1-24-22-1-30-22
PS : Pokemon est bien au dessus des estimations que j'avais "estimé à 900 000" !
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article461204.html
badaboom
Le temps passe, le temps vieillit... sauf Pokemon